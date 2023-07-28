Mega Millions: Winning numbers drawn for $940 million jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot is even bigger as the California Lottery announced it was raised to $940 million for Friday night's draw.

The lottery said the boosted jackpot came about because of strong sales and the excitement of another possible billion-dollar jackpot. Friday morning, the jackpot was at $910 million.

The drawing, held at 8 p.m., revealed the winning numbers: 52, 28, 5, 63, 10 with a Mega number of 18.

If there is a winner Friday night, the prize could be redeemed either as a $940 million annuity or $472.5 million in cash.

Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is the fifth largest in the game's history and the 8th largest in lottery history.

If nobody wins tonight's top prize, the jackpot will roll for the 29th consecutive time and is projected to reach the billion-dollar threshold.

in California, Mega Millions sales related to just this growing jackpot have totaled about $163 million in the three-plus months since it's been rolling, with $65 million raised for the state's public schools.