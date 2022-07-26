Mega Millions jackpot an estimated $810 million

The weather has cooled a little, but lottery fever is getting hotter, with the Mega Millions jackpot reaching an estimated $810 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

Feeling lucky?! 🤩 The #MegaMillions jackpot has jumped to $810 Million! You could be one play away from millions. Play for just $2. #JackpotAlert #CALottery pic.twitter.com/HUAAe0n7wF — California Lottery (@calottery) July 25, 2022

If one ticket were to win it all, the jackpot would be the fourth largest prize in lotto history. The lump sum option is nothing to sneeze at either — a very cool $470 million.

The Mega Millions has been rolling over since April, although four ticket-holders won at least $1 million in last week's drawing.

However, there are long odds to win the full Mega Millions jackpot, about 1 in 303 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2, and the drawing takes place Tuesday night at 8 p.m.