Mayor Karen Bass helps deliver Project Angel Food's 16 millionth meal

Today, Mayor Karen Bass helped a nonprofit reach the incredible milestone of delivering its 16 millionth meal.

Project Angel Food prepares and delivers healthy medically-tailored meals to feed families impacted by serious illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Bass toured the facility and helped prepare meals in her first time volunteering at the nonprofit's kitchen. At the end of the day, Bass stood with the nonprofit's workers to deliver the milestone meal.

"What people don't realize is that a lot of the individuals who are on the street fell into homeless because of health conditions — health conditions that made them lose their employment, then they lose their housing, then they're on the street," said Bass.

Project Angel Food started in 1989 as an outreach program for the Los Angeles Center for Living, a nonprofit that helps people enduring life-threatening illnesses. Writer and 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson was among its five founding members. Williamson along with fellow founding member David Kessler and author Louise Hay raised $11,000 during the nonprofit's first fundraiser.

They used that money to prepare lunch for drop-in clients and delivered food to residents who could not leave their homes. Throughout its nearly 35-year history, Project Angel Food has averaged one and a half million meals a year.