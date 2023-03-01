Massive traffic jam on I-5 as vehicles wait for Grapevine to reopen

The amount of vehicles on I-5 Freeway is growing as they eagerly wait for the Grapevine to reopen.

SkyCAL captured the long line of cars and trucks around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Grapevine has been closed since Saturday due to the blizzard that swept through SoCal over the weekend.

Caltrans says there is no estimated time on when the Grapevine will be reopening.