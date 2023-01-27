Watch CBS News
Massive fire erupts at Westlake apartment building

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters battling blaze that has engulfed Westlake apartment complex
Firefighters battling blaze that has engulfed Westlake apartment complex

Firefighters are engaged with a massive fire at a two-story building in the Westlake district. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze broke out at around 5:15 p.m. at the two-story mixed-use building, which housed both apartments and a number of businesses, located in the 2800 block of W. 7th Street.

Flames and billowing smoke could be seen escaping from the second floor of the building.

At 5:30 p.m., firefighters said that the fire had spread to the attic. 

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters successfully evacuated all of the tenants of the building. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

January 26, 2023 / 5:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

