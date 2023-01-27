Massive fire erupts at Westlake apartment building

Firefighters are engaged with a massive fire at a two-story building in the Westlake district.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze broke out at around 5:15 p.m. at the two-story mixed-use building, which housed both apartments and a number of businesses, located in the 2800 block of W. 7th Street.

Flames and billowing smoke could be seen escaping from the second floor of the building.

At 5:30 p.m., firefighters said that the fire had spread to the attic.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters successfully evacuated all of the tenants of the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.