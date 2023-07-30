Mass shooting in North Lawndale leaves 1 woman dead, 8 hurt

1 killed, 8 hurt during mass shooting in North Lawndale 1 killed, 8 hurt during mass shooting in North Lawndale 01:47

CHICAGO (CBS) – One woman is dead, and eight others are wounded following a mass shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood overnight.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue.

Chicago police said a group of women were at a gathering when a black jeep approached, and multiple unknown offenders were seen exiting with guns and began shooting.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, at least 30 evidence markers were on the ground. There were also balloons and decorations from what appeared to be a birthday celebration.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died.

A 28-year-old woman was shot eight times in the torso and also taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

At least seven other victims between 20 and 33 years old were also shot. Some were taken to Mt. Sinai while some of them were taken to Stronger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

CPD released a statement in response to the shooting:

"Early this morning, the 10th District community experienced a tragic shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman and left eight additional victims injured. Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the victim who was killed. We are also walking alongside those injured in this shooting and those who were present and witnessed this reprehensible act of violence.

Our Crime Victim Services Unit is currently reaching out to the survivors of this shooting and connecting them with resources as they begin to process the events of this morning. We will continue to support and advocate for them during this difficult time."

Area 4 Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked submit an anonymous tip through CPDTip.com or contact Area 4 Detectives at 312-746-8252.