Man shot to death on street in Pasadena; probe underway

Man shot to death on street in Pasadena; probe underway

Man shot to death on street in Pasadena; probe underway

An investigation was underway after a man was shot to death on a Pasadena street overnight.

The shooting unfolded at North Summit Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

So far, there were no suspects, nor motive for the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.