Man fatally shot outside of Peacock Place in DTLA, suspect in custody

A man was shot and killed, and another person was wounded outside of a downtown Los Angeles music venue Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD said the call came in around 6:15 p.m. at Peacock Place, formerly known as LA Live, about a block north of the Crypto.com Arena. Officers arrived at the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, near Figueroa Street to find a man not conscious or breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

A second victim sustained a graze wound, officers said.

The male suspect fled in a white Honda, according to officers. He was later taken into custody.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)