One shot in Winnetka; several suspects seen fleeing from scene in white sedan

One person was shot in Winnetka late Sunday and investigators are still searching for the shooter.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, near Mason Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard, just before 6 p.m. after learning of the shooting, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

They arrived to find one person, only described as a male, suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition was not immediately known.

Investigators say that as many as seven suspects were seen fleeing from the area in an unknown direction in a white sedan.

There was no further information provided.