19-year-old man killed in shooting inside Mall of America, police say

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night during an altercation inside a Nordstrom store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, authorities said. The shooting prompted a more than one-hour lockdown.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters in a late-night news briefing that an officer heard the gunshots coming from the first floor of the Nordstrom at about 7:50 p.m. local time. The officer responded to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, Hodges said. His name was not immediately provided.

According to Hodges, surveillance video showed that the shooting appeared to have been precipitated by "some kind of altercation between two groups" of males. One of them then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The jacket of a woman, who Hodges described as "an innocent bystander," was also grazed by a bullet, but she was unhurt.

An officer stands inside Nordstrom at the Mall of America after a shooting on Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minnesota. Abbie Parr / AP

No suspects have yet been arrested, Hodges disclosed. About five to seven people ran out of the store following the shooting.

"We're in the process of identifying suspects," Hodges said.

The mall was placed on lockdown after the shots were fired, during which customers and employees were asked to "remain in the closest secure location." The lockdown was lifted a little after 9 p.m. local time.

This marks the second time in past five months the Mall of America has been placed on lockdown due to a shooting. On Aug. 4, shots were fired near the cash registers of a Nike store, but no injuries occurred.

The shooting caused chaos, sending panicked customers and employees running for safety. Hodges said at the time that there had also been an altercation between two groups. One of the groups left, but then returned, and one person fired three shots into the store, Hodges said.

Two men suspected of being involved in the shooting were arrested days later following a multiagency manhunt. Three others were also arrested, accused of helping the two men escape.

The mall began testing the use of a "weapons detection system" at its north entrance in October, according to CBS Minnesota.