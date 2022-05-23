Man in wheelchair dies after being shot near a McDonald's in South LA last week

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 23 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 23 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 23 AM Edition)

A man in a wheelchair who was shot near a South Los Angeles McDonald's last week has died, police say.

A group of community activists is set to hold a news conference Monday afternoon seeking public help finding the killer, and offering to pay for the man's funeral.

The shooting occurred last Wednesday outside a McDonald's restaurant at Century Boulevard and Western Avenue at about 11:10 p.m.

According to Los Angeles police, a woman pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was in critical condition Wednesday morning and succumbed to his injuries Monday.

No arrests have been made. There is no word on a motive or the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting.