Man in wheelchair dies after being shot near a McDonald's in South LA last week
A man in a wheelchair who was shot near a South Los Angeles McDonald's last week has died, police say.
A group of community activists is set to hold a news conference Monday afternoon seeking public help finding the killer, and offering to pay for the man's funeral.
The shooting occurred last Wednesday outside a McDonald's restaurant at Century Boulevard and Western Avenue at about 11:10 p.m.
According to Los Angeles police, a woman pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
He was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was in critical condition Wednesday morning and succumbed to his injuries Monday.
No arrests have been made. There is no word on a motive or the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting.
