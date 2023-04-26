Man climbs up KTLA tower in Hollywood
A man in Hollywood scaled KTLA's tower in Hollywood.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers first received a call about the man at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. After scaling the tower, the man could be seen draping a handmade sign over the station's logo. It read "Free Billie Eilish."The man also played guitar while sitting on the edge of the station's sign situated on the tower.
The Los Angeles Fire Department has been dispatched to the scene.
Authorities have shut down Sunset Boulevard as they handle the situation.
