Man arrested for yelling racial slurs and assaulting street vendor

After a month-long hate crime investigation, police announced the arrest of a Glendale man accused of yelling racial slurs and assaulting a street vendor on Monday.

Prosecutors charged suspect 36-year-old Emanuel Gulakian with battery and assault charges, all of which are misdemeanors, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The alleged hate crime happened on Nov. 1 at about 11:45 p.m. near Sonora Avenue and San Fernando Road. Witnesses claimed Gulakian started shouting racial slurs and profanity at them before throwing pieces of concrete. some the size of softballs, at them. He allegedly hit one of the victims and suffered minor injuries, according to police. The victims are all Hispanic. Gulakian also allegedly damaged the street vendors' equipment.

Officers located him nearby and arrested him.