Man accused of killing LASD deputy pleads not guilty

The man suspected in the fatal ambush shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in court in Lancaster on Wednesday.

Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, is being held without bail at the Twin Towers jail in downtown Los Angeles. His next court hearing is scheduled for November 7th.

Salazar was arrested early Monday morning at his family's home in Palmdale. His arrest followed an hours-long standoff with law enforcement and a manhunt that began Saturday night, shortly after the slaying of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer near the department's Palmdale station.

The Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that Salazar had confessed to the killing.

Meanwhile, Salazar's family insisted he is not a "coward," as Sheriff Robert Luna called him, but is mentally ill and not in his right

mind.

Clinkunbroomer, a 30-year-old, third-generation deputy who was only recently engaged to be married, was shot around 6 p.m Saturday, September 16, while sitting in his patrol car at a traffic light near the station at Sierra Highway and East Avenue Q.

Video from the scene shows a dark-colored sedan pulling up behind the patrol SUV, then slowly pulling alongside the driver's side of the deputy's vehicle, pausing, then driving away.

Sheriff's officials said a good Samaritan stopped to render aid after the shooting and the wounded deputy was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center in grave condition. He was pronounced dead that night.

Early Monday morning, sheriff's deputies in tactical gear and armored vehicles descended on Salazar's family home, initiating a standoff that finally ended when Special Enforcement Bureau personnel flushed him out with "chemical agents," Luna said at a Monday news conference.

Luna said "numerous firearms" were also recovered following the arrest, and that deputies seized a dark-colored sedan that was believed to be linked to the killing.