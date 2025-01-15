She was fleeing the Palisades Fire when her car got stuck as flames approached. Now she's searching for her rescuer

Malibu woman desperately searching for firefighter who saved her life as she fled Palisades Fire

A Malibu woman is desperately searching for the firefighter that rescued her from the midst of an inferno when she got stuck while fleeing from the Palisades Fire last week, hoping to thank him for saving her and her dog's lives.

"I thought I was gonna die."

Patty Phillips' car stuck on the boulder that prevented her from fleeing as the flames from the Palisades Fire closed in. KCAL News

Patty Phillips' car got stuck on a boulder as she fled from her home during the Palisades Fire last week, leaving her surrounded by flames. She began sending what she thought were last texts to loved ones when she saw her savior approaching.

"I was praying to God to let me die from smoke inhalation and please don't let me be burned alive," Phillips said.

She was racing from her home in the Big Rock neighborhood of Malibu, surrounded by smoke and fire that seemed to be closing in when her car got stuck on a large boulder, unable to move any further.

"I turned on Big Rock and the flames came at me everywhere," she recalled. "Like a blast of flames and smoke, and I was blinded. It's total vertigo, you can't see your road, you can't see in front of you."

In the midst of the temporary blindness, she accidentally drove up a dirt path to the side of the road, which was littered with large rocks and boulders.

"I put in reverse, which saved my life because I hit that boulder. If i hadn't hit that boulder I would've rolled down the gully into the fire," she said.

Unaware that she had gotten stuck on a boulder, she called 911 in a panic, begging for help as her car wouldn't move. She says that she was transferred to a second dispatcher, who explained that someone getting to her was unlikely.

She began to fear for the worst, and she and her dog Coda's sat trapped inside the car, surrounded by the hellscape of the Palisades Fire. To make matters worse, she had gotten separated from her husband James, who had already made it down to the Pacific Coast Highway.

As she prayed for survival, she began to send him what she believed were her final messages.

The cut-off text sent from Patty Phillips to her husband when she was trapped in the midst of the Palisades Fire last week. Patty Phillips

"I love you. I'm in big trouble," one message said.

"I'm stuck I don't know where I'm at. My car won't move the fire and," another suddenly cut-off text said.

With the fire surrounding her car and not wanting to leave her dog behind, Phillips began laying on the car horn. Whatever it took, she was refusing to give up.

"While this is all going on my husband's down on PCH begging firemen to rescue me," she said.

After striking out with a few who said it was far too dangerous, Phillips says her husband found one firefighter named Malcolm who she is now desperately trying to find.

"My husband had him by the collar, 'Please save my wife,'" Phillips said. "Malcom said, 'Let's go. and he goes up and he goes, 'We might not make it but we'll try.'"

Nearly 30 minutes later, she saw a firetruck approaching her through the black smoke. It was her husband and Malcolm.

She began to thank him profusely, but he advised her that they were still in the midst of danger and needed to get down the hill and past the fire — which they did.

"He risked his life to save mine. Like, that is a brave man and he needs a hug from me he needs to receive an honor," she said. "Nobody else would come."

Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Malcolm Dicks, who saved Patty Phillips and her dog. KCAL News

KCAL News located the firefighter, Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Malcolm Dicks. Typically he's stationed in Pacoima but was on hand to help with the rapidly evolving Palisades Fire last week.

"I told my kids and my wife about it, I didn't know if I'd ever see her again," Dicks said. "I'll be excited to see her again and see the husband and the dog, and I'm just glad they made it out safe because unfortunately a lot of other people didn't."

When Dicks watched Phillips' story and heard desire to thank him for his heroic actions, it brought a tear to his eye. They were able to FaceTime, at which point she praised him and thanked him again.

Their reunion will be placed on hold for a little longer, however, as Dicks leads Urban Search & Rescue operations in the Palisades Fire zone.