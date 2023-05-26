'Malibu Sniper' convicted in killing of Irvine father who was camping with his daughters

The man who carried out multiple shootings in the Malibu Creek State Park area and who killed a research scientist who was camping with his two young daughters in June 2018, was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and other counts.

Anthony Rauda, 46, dubbed the "Malibu Sniper," pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting Tristan Beaudette, the 35-year-old chemist and father from Irvine.

Beaudette's two- and four-year-old daughters were not hurt but were listed as victims of attempted murder in the felony complaint.

Rauda was also convicted Friday of three counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree commercial burglary.

Beaudette's wife wept in court as the verdicts were read. Rauda, who had previously waived his right to be present, was not in the downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

The investigation into Beaudette's killing uncovered several other shootings at or near Malibu Creek State Park over a couple of years. The campgrounds were shut down as the investigation ensued.

Prosecutors say Rauda terrorized the area since November 2016, when he wounded a man who was sleeping in a hammock in the Malibu State Park area. Less than a week later, Rauda allegedly fired into the sleeping area of a vehicle.

The criminal complaint also accused Rauda of shooting into vehicles on three different occasions in 2017. No one was injured in those shootings, which were reportedly at random.

Authorities described Rauda as a "survivalist" who lived off stolen food while often sleeping outside in the Malibu area. He was arrested in October on suspicion of burglary after authorities spotted him on a ridge top carrying a rifle in his backpack.

The jury acquitted Rouda of seven other attempted-murder charges. Prosecutors had been seeking a first-degree murder conviction for the June 22, 2018, killing of Tristan Beaudette as he camped with his daughters, but jurors convicted Rauda instead of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Sentencing was scheduled for June 7.