Los Angeles police investigate shooting in Calabasas

Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting in Calabasas.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. in the 23400 block of West Calabasas, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Some streets in Old Town Calabasas are closed at this hour due to police activity. They have a suspect in custody. You're asked to avoid the area. No other details are available. pic.twitter.com/tPcfLwhY7B — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 2, 2023

City officials asked residents to stay away from Old Town Calabasas as officers investigated the incident.

The violence appeared to have started at a nearby McDonald's, where officers discovered a machete in the parking lot. Police said they originally arrived after some called 911 and reported an assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.