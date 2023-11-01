Watch CBS News
Los Angeles police investigate shooting in Calabasas

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting in Calabasas. 

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. in the 23400 block of West Calabasas, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

City officials asked residents to stay away from Old Town Calabasas as officers investigated the incident. 

The violence appeared to have started at a nearby McDonald's, where officers discovered a machete in the parking lot. Police said they originally arrived after some called 911 and reported an assault with a deadly weapon. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

First published on November 1, 2023 / 8:27 PM PDT

