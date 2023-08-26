Watch live: Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Chargers face off against the San Francisco 49ers today at 7 p.m.
You can watch every preseason game on CBS Los Angeles and right here on KCALnews.com on the live player above.
If you are within Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, the game will be visible.
For the latest Chargers news and video, visit the Bolts Central page.
