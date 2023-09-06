Long Beach authorities searching for serial arsonist that set fire to several cars

Long Beach arson investigators are searching for the person behind a series of suspicious fires in the city's downtown area.

The string of apparent arsons started two weeks ago and has remained along Seaside Way. According to arson investigators with the Long Beach Fire Department, the person behind the blazes has set five cars on fire: three at the nearby Camden Apartments complex and another at the convention center. The location for the final arson has not been released.

"This is dangerous and it's a public safety concern," said Captain Jake Heflin. "We want the community to know we're taking it very seriously."

The most recent fire happened at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning with the alarms waking up many of the residents at Camden.

"It's almost PTSD because it's like whose car is it now," said resident Kimberly Lewis.

The fire filled the complex's parking garage with smoke and charred a white pickup truck. Lewis shared photos of two more cars that were burned inside the supposedly secured lot.

Flames burn pickup truck in Camden Apartments. Kimberly Lewis

However, residents showed KCAL News a broken door, which is supposed to remain locked, that leads into one of the garages. They said they informed management about the problematic door, only to find another car burned.

"My thing is if they get into the elevator what's stopping them from lighting one of the hallways on fire," said resident Susan Herman.

Arson investigators have received a photo of a person of interest and are trying to locate the man.

Authorities consider this man a person of interest in the string of fires in downtown Long Beach. Long Beach Fire

"We're in the process of pursuing that person of interest and we want to make sure we have a chance to talk to that individual," said Heflin.