Local Jewish families continue calls for safe return of loved ones held hostage

Local Jewish families gathered in Beverly Hills on Saturday to continue their push for the release of their loved ones still being held hostage by Hamas as fighting continues in the Middle East.

The Beverly Hills-based event, hosted by the American Jewish Committee of Los Angeles, offered the families a support system as they continue to fight through the trying times presented by the ongoing battle between Israel and militant group Hamas.

"Imagine yourself, 57 days knowing that your mother was murdered and not knowing if the rest of the family is alive," said Naama Weinberg, the cousin of 38-year-old Itay Svirsky, one of the many still being help captive after Hamas' surprise attack on Nov. 7. Svirsky was visiting his mother in Israel, near Gaza, when their town was invaded.

"Itay was staying with his mother at her house when Hamas terrorists broke in and shot them both, only Itay's mother was killed right away. Itay was taken hostage after seeing his mom dead and is held hostage since."

Weinberg says that recently released hostages told her family members that Itay is still alive, but suffering from severe emotional stress.

"All the hostages that were held with him were released in the past week, he is now left absolutely alone thinking he has no family to return to," Weinberg said while speaking to the crowd.

Beverly Hills, which provides an opportune setting for the tribute as it's one of the few cities in the United States with an entirely Jewish city council, including Mayor Julian Gold, who also spoke at the event on Saturday.

"Our goal is to hear the stories and to give them a platform that can be amplified by Beverly Hills reputation in the world," he said.

There are more than 130 hostages still being held by Hamas, eight of which are American.