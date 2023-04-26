Watch CBS News
LASD searching for possible kidnapping suspect in Commerce

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Major Crimes Bureau are asking for the public's help in identifying a female victim and a male suspect involved in a possible kidnapping in Commerce.

commerce-kidnapping.png
Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

According to the sheriff's department, the woman was walking in the 2200 block of Couts Avenue around at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday when the suspect drove up next to her.

He parked in a nearby driveway, got out of the car, hit the woman with a pistol and dragged her into his vehicle.

Authorities say it is not clear if the victim and the suspect know each other.

Anyone with information about the identities of the victim and/or the suspect, please call the department's Major Crimes Bureau at 213-229-1700. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. 

