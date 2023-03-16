LASD search for suspect in WeHo sexual assault

Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a West Hollywood parking garage.

The incident happened on Monday between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard, near Fuller Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The area includes many bars and late-night eateries.

"The suspect approached the victim at a bus bench and forced her to a nearby parking garage, where the sexual assault occurred," the sheriff's department said. "The suspect then walked southbound on Fuller Avenue and out of view."

Detectives released security images of the man, described as Black, about 28 years old, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, about 210 pounds with a muscular build. He had black eyes and a mustache and wore a ski mask, a baseball cap, a cream-colored "XTC" sweater over a green hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.