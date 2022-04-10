Watch CBS News

LASD looking for missing 31-year-old West Hills man

/ CBS/CNS

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Apr. 8 PM Edition) 02:30

Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 31-year-old man from West Hills who suffers from schizophrenia. 

Avo Kazandjian was last seen Friday at 10:20 p.m. at his residence in the 6700 block of Corie Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Kazandjian is white. He stands 6-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, the LASD reported. He has hazel eyes, short brown hair and a beard, a black cross tattoo on his wrist and a smiley face tattoo on his left arm. 

Kazandjian was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the LASD's missing persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.  

First published on April 10, 2022 / 3:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.