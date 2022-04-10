LASD looking for missing 31-year-old West Hills man

Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 31-year-old man from West Hills who suffers from schizophrenia.

Avo Kazandjian was last seen Friday at 10:20 p.m. at his residence in the 6700 block of Corie Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Kazandjian is white. He stands 6-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, the LASD reported. He has hazel eyes, short brown hair and a beard, a black cross tattoo on his wrist and a smiley face tattoo on his left arm.

Kazandjian was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the LASD's missing persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.