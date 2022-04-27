LASD detectives searching for suspects who robbed Westlake Village Guitar Center

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators are seeking the public's assistance in locating a pair of suspects wanted for grand theft that occurred at a Westlake Village Guitar Center on April 20.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The robbery occurred at around 3:45 p.m. at the Guitar Center located on 30730 Russell Ranch Road, when the two suspects approached the employee behind the register, where they proceeded to fill out a credit card application.

After the application was denied, they fled from the store before entering a gray sedan and leaving the area.

They left with a microphone identified as a NeumannU 87 Ai Shockmount Set Z microphone, estimated to be valued at around $3,650.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD Detective Lopez at (818) 878-1808.