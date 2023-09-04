Watch CBS News
Local News

LASD deputies shoot man after pursuit ends in East Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound at the end of a pursuit in East Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the pursuit ended around 2:30 p.m. and the man was shot by Los Angeles deputies in the area of South Atlantic Boulevard and East 4th Street.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

There was no information provided on why the pursuit began in the first place. 

No deputies were injured during the incident. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 3:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.