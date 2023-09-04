LASD deputies shoot man after pursuit ends in East Los Angeles
A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound at the end of a pursuit in East Los Angeles Monday afternoon.
Authorities said the pursuit ended around 2:30 p.m. and the man was shot by Los Angeles deputies in the area of South Atlantic Boulevard and East 4th Street.
The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
There was no information provided on why the pursuit began in the first place.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
