LASD deputies shoot man after pursuit ends in East Los Angeles

A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound at the end of a pursuit in East Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the pursuit ended around 2:30 p.m. and the man was shot by Los Angeles deputies in the area of South Atlantic Boulevard and East 4th Street.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

There was no information provided on why the pursuit began in the first place.

No deputies were injured during the incident.