LASD arrests kidnapping suspect in Commerce; have not located victim

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has arrested the man accused of kidnapping someone in Commerce. 

Deputies have not identified the suspect but said they arrested him at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. The department said that he will be charged with kidnapping and abduction. 

According to deputies, the man is accused of pistol-whipping and then abducting a woman in Commerce. They have yet to find the victim.

The abduction happened in the 2200 block of Couts Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said he parked in a nearby driveway, got out of the car, hit the woman with a pistol and dragged her into his vehicle.

Authorities say it is not clear if the victim and the suspect know each other. Investigators recovered the suspect's vehicle and earmarked it as evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department's Major Crimes Bureau at 213-229-1700. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to their website.

