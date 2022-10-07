Las Vegas stabbing suspect from Los Angeles area, traveled to Vegas days before attack

More information has come out about the man who killed two people and injured six others in an attack in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Yoni Barrios, 32, recently lived at a Rowland Heights apartment building but has his primary residence at the 1185 block of East Kenmore Avenue in Hollywood, according to the Las Vegas Police Department report.

Barrios is responsible for the deadly stabbing attack just outside the Wynn Casino on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday.

It's unclear what motivated the suspect to commit the homicide.

CBSLA has learned that he had previously lived at the 1850 block Batson Avenue in Rowland Heights with a former girlfriend.

CBSLA photographers went to the apartment building called the Hacienda Garden Apartment earlier Friday to talk to the owner of the building.

She did not disclose much other than the fact that the suspect did not ever cause a disturbance at the building but did exchange arguments with his former girlfriend.