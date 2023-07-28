LAPD searching for parents of 10-year-old severely injured in crash

Los Angeles police are searching for the parents of a 10-year-old that was severely injured in a crash in Koreatown.

The collision happened on the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Seventh Street. The child was riding a rental scooter when a driver struck him. Police believe there is no criminal negligence regarding the driver of the vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and identified themselves.

Paramedics rushed the 10-year-old to the hospital in critical condition. He's currently undergoing treatment.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not release any photos or any other identification of the child because of his age. His phone showed what police believe is Cyrillic alphabet writing, possibly indicating that the boy is of Russian descent.

Anyone with information about this collision is urged to call LAPD at (213) 473-0222. During non-business hours or weekends, tips should be relayed to (877) 527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Los Angeles Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or their website.