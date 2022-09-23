Watch CBS News
Man arrested after shootout with police in South LA

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested an armed suspect Friday after an officer fired shots in South Los Angeles during a confrontation. 

It happened around 10:24 p.m. Thursday when officers tried to stop a felony suspect who took off running near Imperial Highway and Success Avenue, LAPD said. 

As he was running he fired a gun at officers, who fired back, LAPD added. No one was hurt. 

Police have established a perimeter in the area and called out a SWAT unit after the suspect evaded them and entered a nearby residential neighborhood. 

He was found a few hours later by officers in a nearby neighborhood. 

First published on September 23, 2022

