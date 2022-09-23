Man arrested after shootout with police in South LA
The Los Angeles Police Department arrested an armed suspect Friday after an officer fired shots in South Los Angeles during a confrontation.
It happened around 10:24 p.m. Thursday when officers tried to stop a felony suspect who took off running near Imperial Highway and Success Avenue, LAPD said.
As he was running he fired a gun at officers, who fired back, LAPD added. No one was hurt.
Police have established a perimeter in the area and called out a SWAT unit after the suspect evaded them and entered a nearby residential neighborhood.
He was found a few hours later by officers in a nearby neighborhood.
