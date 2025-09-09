Watch CBS News
LAPD in pursuit of shooting suspect near East Los Angeles

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Los Angeles Police Department officers are in pursuit of a shooting suspect in the East LA area. 

It's unclear what prompted the chase to begin, but the suspect could be seen driving around the same City Terrace surface streets at slow speeds as police followed closely behind. 

Just before 11 p.m., the suspect suddenly began to pick up speed as they got onto the westbound I-10 Freeway. 

Police said there are two suspects inside of the vehicle, a white sedan. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

