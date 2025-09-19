LAPD offers $50k for information leading to arrest in 2023 murder in Boyle Heights

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting two years ago.

The incident happened on June 13, 2023, in Boyle Heights. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Emery Street at around 4:30 a.m. after learning of a shooting in the area, according to a news release from LAPD officials.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, 25-year-old Noah Martinez, suffering from a deadly gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures from Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the months since, LAPD detectives have been unable to identify a suspect. They're hopeful that someone can come forward with information on the incident.

"Detectives have obtained a $50,000 reward from the Los Angeles City Council for any information leading to the identity, arrest, and persecution of the persons responsible," the LAPD release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD's Central Bureau Homicide Division at (213) 996-4104.