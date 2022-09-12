LAPD investigating shooting at South LA Roscoe's Chicken & Waffle
Officers are investigating a shooting at a South Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffle restaurant.
The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition and later died. According to TMZ, the victim was rapper PnB Rock.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. They believe it was a possible robbery.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details
