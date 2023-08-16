Watch CBS News
LAPD in high-speed pursuit of burglary suspect on I-210 Freeway

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a car allegedly involved in a burglary.

The driver took the pursuit from the San Fernando Valley to Pasadena using the eastbound I-210 Freeway. 

Officers believe there are three people in the vehicle connected to a residential burglary. It is unclear if the occupants are armed.

The driver recklessly evaded police, cutting through traffic while hitting speeds over 100 mph. 

LAPD had both patrol cars and unmarked vehicles pursuing the suspect at one point as California Highway Patrol units attempted to catch up to the chase to take over. 

The driver slowed down significantly after hitting the traffic-snarled portion of the I-210 Freeway.

Officers tried to use spike strips after reaching Ontario. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on August 15, 2023 / 6:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

