LAPD in a standoff with an armed suspect who also rammed an officer's car

The Los Angeles Police Department is in a standoff with a reportedly armed suspect who rammed an officer's car while trying to get away.

The suspect led police on a brief chase before attempting to carjack another vehicle. Shortly after, he went back to his car and began a standoff with officers in Sun Valley.

A passenger in the suspect's car could be seen with her arms wrapped around the suspect as police yelled orders.

She left the vehicle and walked up to LAPD but returned to the car to talk to the suspect.