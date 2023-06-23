LAPD closes Century Boulevard near LAX as hotel workers protest
A protest by hotel workers has closed parts of Century Boulevard near LAX.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the major thoroughfare leading to LAX has been closed in both directions from Sepulveda to Airport Boulevards.
"If you're leaving LAX, please note that traffic will be diverted southbound on Sepulveda Blvd at Century Blvd. Plan accordingly and expect delays," the department tweeted.
Unite Here Local 11, the union representing nearly 32,000 hotel workers, is calling for the creation of a hospitality workforce housing fund, better wages healthcare benefits, a pension and safer workloads.
Their contract expires with major hotels — such as Hyatt, IHG, Hilton and Mariott — on June 30.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.