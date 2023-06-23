Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD closes Century Boulevard near LAX as hotel workers protest

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Hotel workers protest closes Century Boulevard near LAX
Hotel workers protest closes Century Boulevard near LAX 01:34

A protest by hotel workers has closed parts of Century Boulevard near LAX. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the major thoroughfare leading to LAX has been closed in both directions from Sepulveda to Airport Boulevards.

"If you're leaving LAX, please note that traffic will be diverted southbound on Sepulveda Blvd at Century Blvd. Plan accordingly and expect delays," the department tweeted.

Unite Here Local 11, the union representing nearly 32,000 hotel workers, is calling for the creation of a hospitality workforce housing fund, better wages healthcare benefits, a pension and safer workloads. 

Their contract expires with major hotels — such as Hyatt, IHG, Hilton and Mariott — on June 30. 

First published on June 22, 2023 / 5:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.