LAPD Chief Michel Moore denies investigation into Mayor Karen Bass

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Two detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department filed complaints with the Office of Inspector General, claiming Chief Michel Moore ordered them to investigate Mayor Karen Bass and her USC scholarship.

The department and Moore vehemently denied the "patently false" allegations.

"I did not initiate, request, or authorize an investigation as alleged in any fashion. At no point in the past or currently, has the Los Angeles Police Department conducted an investigation involving Mayor Bass," the chief said in a statement.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 6:42 PM PST

