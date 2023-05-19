LAPD chasing armed motorcyclist accused of waving a gun near Chaminade High School

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a possibly armed suspect accused of brandishing a gun on his West Hills balcony.

The incident started at about 5 p.m. when police received calls about an armed man pointing a gun toward Chaminade College Preparatory High School. The school was out of session at the time but a baseball game was occurring at the time. It has since been canceled.

According to police, the man suffers from a mental illness and has major depression. Officers were in the area trying to negotiate with him before he took off on a motorcycle.

No shots have been fired but officers believe he is armed with two different firearms.