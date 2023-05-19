LAPD chasing armed motorcyclist accused of waving a gun near Chaminade High School
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a possibly armed suspect accused of brandishing a gun on his West Hills balcony.
The incident started at about 5 p.m. when police received calls about an armed man pointing a gun toward Chaminade College Preparatory High School. The school was out of session at the time but a baseball game was occurring at the time. It has since been canceled.
According to police, the man suffers from a mental illness and has major depression. Officers were in the area trying to negotiate with him before he took off on a motorcycle.
No shots have been fired but officers believe he is armed with two different firearms.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.