Landscaper robbed of equipment in Anaheim
A landscaper had his equipment stolen on Thursday while he was on the job in Anaheim.
The victim, who was not identified, has been working as a landscaper for 17 years, according to his daughter.
The man was working on a property when a white male approached in a brown car and stole a landscaping machine from inside the victim's pickup truck.
It's unclear the exact location of this robbery. It does not appear that the victim was injured.
