Landscaper robbed of equipment in Anaheim

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A landscaper had his equipment stolen on Thursday while he was on the job in Anaheim. 

The victim, who was not identified, has been working as a landscaper for 17 years, according to his daughter. 

The man was working on a property when a white male approached in a brown car and stole a landscaping machine from inside the victim's pickup truck. 

It's unclear the exact location of this robbery. It does not appear that the victim was injured.  

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 5:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

