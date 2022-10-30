Landscaper robbed of equipment in Anaheim

A landscaper had his equipment stolen on Thursday while he was on the job in Anaheim.

The victim, who was not identified, has been working as a landscaper for 17 years, according to his daughter.

The man was working on a property when a white male approached in a brown car and stole a landscaping machine from inside the victim's pickup truck.

It's unclear the exact location of this robbery. It does not appear that the victim was injured.