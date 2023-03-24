Lakeview helicopter crash leaves two dead

Watch CBS News
A helicopter crashed Friday around 12:40 p.m. in Riverside County at the base of hills in Lakeview, leaving two people dead.

The "aircraft emergency" call went out near Chastity and Pulsar View roads, roughly 10 miles northwest of Hemet-Ryan
Airport, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A sheriff's STAR-9 helicopter crew was the first to reach the crash site and fire department assistance was requested. 

Firefighters were hiking to the crash site as of 1:25 p.m. Friday. 

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.  

