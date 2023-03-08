Lakers to retire Paul Gasol's No. 16 during Tuesday's game

The Lakers are set to retire Pau Gasol's No. 16 at halftime of Tuesday night's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

"It's gonna be quite emotional," Gasol said while speaking with Sports Central's Jim Hill. "At the same time, I don't want anyone to mistake my emotion and my tears for sadness or anything like that. It's just so overwhelming. It's just so much, so meaningful. So much to be thankful for."

Gasol, who is amongst the candidates to earn a spot as the Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, began his career as a member of the Grizzlies until he was traded to the Purple and Gold mid-season in 2008.

The Barcelona, Spain native made his NBA debut with Memphis after being selected with the No.3 pick in the 2001 NBA Draft. He kicked off his lengthy and prolific career by capturing the Rookie of the Year award that season.

He was named to the first of his six All-Star Game appearances in 2006.

Gasol was a three-time All-Star with the Lakers, and a crucial member of the team that made back-to-back-to-back NBA Finals appearances, securing titles in 2009 and 2010.

"To be recognized that way, it's just incredible. It's hard to grasp," Gasol said. "It's kind of overpowering in a way."

He's the last member of the Purple and Gold to wear No. 16.

His 18-year NBA career also saw him named to four All-NBA teams. He finished with 20,894 points, 11,305 rebounds and 3,925 assists in 1,226 games played. He also suited up for the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks after leaving the Lakers following the end of the 2013-14 season.

He is the 12th Laker to have his jersey number retired by the team, along with the likes of Bryant (Nos. 8, 24), Wilt Chamberlain (No. 13), Elgin Baylor (No. 22), Gail Goodrich (No. 25), Magic Johnson (No. 32), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (No. 33), Shaquille O'Neal (No. 34), James Worthy (No. 42), Jerry West (No. 44), Jamaal Wilkes (No. 52) and George Mikan (No. 99).