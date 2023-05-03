LAC+USC Medical Center set to receive new name

After 55 years, Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center will receive a new name on Tuesday.

More commonly referred to as LAC+USC, the hospital is one of Los Angeles' busiest medical centers.

The new name will be officially announce Wednesday at the hospital's campus in Boyle Heights, where the Board of Supervisors are set to vote on the name change.

The motion, presented by Supervisor Hilda Solis, whose Fourth District includes the hospital's location, says that the change comes as the "center is now charting a new path forward. The county will rename the facility in order to "reflect the hospital's rich history and strong connection to the community accurately, while maintaining its commitment to world class and culturally world-class care."

Solis also says that years of widespread confusion between County+USC and nearby Keck Hospital of USC are another reason for the change, according to the motion. She noted that research shows "there is no consistent name or brand" that the public or staff members use to refer to the medical center.

The motion notes that the naming process is the result of "multiple surveys, focus groups and listening with patients, staff and community members. It was important to ensure that the name be accessible across different languages."

The hospital originally opened as Art Deco General Hospital in 1933, but underwent a massive renovation in 2010 worth more than $1 billion.

LAC+USC serves more than 1 million patients on an annual basis, making it one of the nation's busiest hospitals.