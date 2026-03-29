Los Angeles County detectives searching for 2 women missing from La Puente

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are seeking help from the public in their search for two women who were reported missing from La Puente last week.

Yvonne Firman, 55, and Edelmira Firman, 86, were last seen on Thursday as they were driving in the 300 block of Cadbrook Drive in a white 2022 Toyota 4Runner with the California license plate 8XKA629, according to a pair of news releases shared by LASD detectives.

Missing persons information for 86-year-old Edelmira Firman. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Circumstances surrounding their disappearances were not released as deputies began their search.

Deputies described Yvonne Firman as standing 5-feet-tall and weighing around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Edelmira Firman stands 4-foot-11 and weighs around 140 pounds, deputies said. She also has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes.

Deputies said that Edelmira Firman has a mental health condition, but did not provide further details. Despite the two sharing the same last name, deputies did not note if the two missing women are related.

Missing persons information for 55-year-old Yvonne Firman. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

In each news release, deputies noted that family members were concerned for their well-being.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact LASD's Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500.