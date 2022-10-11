Watch CBS News
Local News

LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera resigns after racist remark scandal

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

City, community leaders call for council members at the center of leaked audio scandal to resign
City, community leaders call for council members at the center of leaked audio scandal to resign 03:58

Ron Herrera, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor president, has resigned for his involvement in a racist controversy that has also ensnared three LA City council members.

The California Labor Federation confirmed on Monda night that Herrara caved into calls for his resignation after a secret recording of him as well as Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo captured the group making racist remarks about residents and Councilmember Mike Bonin's two-year-old child, who is Black. 

This is developing news. Check back for more details. 

First published on October 10, 2022 / 10:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.