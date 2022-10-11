LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera resigns after racist remark scandal

City, community leaders call for council members at the center of leaked audio scandal to resign

Ron Herrera, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor president, has resigned for his involvement in a racist controversy that has also ensnared three LA City council members.

The California Labor Federation confirmed on Monda night that Herrara caved into calls for his resignation after a secret recording of him as well as Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo captured the group making racist remarks about residents and Councilmember Mike Bonin's two-year-old child, who is Black.

This is developing news. Check back for more details.