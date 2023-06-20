LA Council to consider Price's president pro tem replacement

LA City Council to consider motion for new president pro tem to replace Curren Price

The Los Angeles City Council is to consider a motion at Tuesday's council meeting to replace Curren Price's vacated position of president pro tempore.

The position is open as Price stepped down last week, June 13, following allegations of misconduct. He also resigned from his council committee assignments – all on the same day that the L.A. County District Attorney's Office announced the charges of embezzlement, perjury, and conflict of interest.

Tuesday's motion introduced by Council President Paul Krekorian will call for the council to have an election at the next available council meeting for a new president pro tempore, with a recommendation of Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

Councilmember Price stepped down not as an admission of guilt, but not be a distraction to council business. He claims the charges against him are unwarranted.

"While I navigate through the judicial system to defend my name against unwarranted charges filed against me, the last thing I want to do is be a distraction to the people's business," Price wrote in a letter to Krekorian.

The charges allege Price cast votes on projects involving developers with ties to his wife's consulting firm. He's also accused of embezzling money by having the city cover medical insurance premiums for his now-wife, even though Price was still married to his first wife at the time.

Council President Krekorian has started the suspension of Price from the council, with the rules committee taking up the issue on Friday ahead of council consideration.