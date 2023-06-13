LA City Councilman Curren Price charged with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged Councilman Curren Price with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest.

"Today's charges against Councilman Curren Price are the result of a thorough investigation into allegations of public corruption. This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and erodes the public's trust in our elected officials," District Attorney George Gascón said.

The District Attorney's office said Price was charged with five counts of embezzlement, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest. Prosecutors alleged that Price had "financial interest in projects that he voted on" and had "the city pay for his now wife while he was still married to another woman."

The criminal complaint alleges that Price's wife received more than $150,000 from developers before the councilman voted to approve projects between 2019 and 2021. Prosecutors said he failed to list the money his wife received on government disclosure forms.

In addition to the alleged pay-to-play scheme, Price is accused of having the city pay $33,800 in medical coverage for his wife while he was still married to another woman.

"It's highly unusual for charges like this to be brought up against a sitting City Councilmember without any prior notice or discussion, said Angelina Valencia-Dumarot, spokesperson for Price. "

Curren Price is the latest council member to face a scandal following the racist audio featuring Councilman Kevin de Leon as well as former councilmembers Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo. City Of Los Angeles

Price stepped down as the council's president Pro Tempore and all other leadership positions, including his committee seats.

"While I navigate through the judicial system to defend my name against unwarranted charges filed against me, the last thing I want to do is to be a distraction to the people's business," Price wrote in a letter to Council President Paul Krekorian. "I have had no greater privilege than to serve the people of Los Angeles and specifically the residents of District 9..."

Price was born and raised in the Los Angeles City Council District that he represents, District 9. He was elected to the council in 2013 and re-elected in 2017 and 2022.

"Curren Price is a longstanding public servant who has given his life to the City of Los Angeles," said Valencia-Dumarot. "He looks forward to defending himself once he's had an opportunity to address these charges."

This is a developing story.