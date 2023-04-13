Watch CBS News
Police in standoff with knife-wielding suspect who walked into Koreatown Bank

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A knife-wielding suspect accused of walking into a Koreatown bank is in a standoff with Los Angeles police. 

Police first learned about the situation at a bank on the 2700 block of Olympic Boulevard at about 1:40 p.m. According to the police, the suspect exited the bank and is now in a standoff with police. 

A SWAT armored vehicle was seen blocking a black vehicle. Officers in tactical gear were stacked up behind the armored vehicle and watching the vehicle that the suspect is barricaded inside. 

A robot appeared to be assisting the police. 

First published on April 13, 2023 / 4:02 PM

