Police in standoff with knife-wielding suspect who walked into Koreatown Bank

A knife-wielding suspect accused of walking into a Koreatown bank is in a standoff with Los Angeles police.

Police first learned about the situation at a bank on the 2700 block of Olympic Boulevard at about 1:40 p.m. According to the police, the suspect exited the bank and is now in a standoff with police.

A SWAT armored vehicle was seen blocking a black vehicle. Officers in tactical gear were stacked up behind the armored vehicle and watching the vehicle that the suspect is barricaded inside.

A robot appeared to be assisting the police.