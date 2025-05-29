KCAL Insurance Week: We've Got You Covered

From June 2 to June 6, KCAL News is focusing on helping Californians wade through the ever-evolving landscape of homeowner's and renter's insurance, highlighting a number of helpful tips from experts who can help people answer questions on their insurance needs.

Throughout the week, Julie Watts and Kristine Lazar will introduce a number of stories that highlight how Californians were impacted by the industry's changes, what they did to solve those problems and how CBS News helped. For extensive coverage of our entire coverage, visit the Insurance Takeover Headquarters.

The week-long Insurance Takeover is the latest initiative from KCAL Cares, which looks to help people as they adjust to life in the wake of the devastating wildfires in January.

Phone bank

On Tuesday, June 3, KCAL News is hosting a phone bank from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., where people can call and speak with experts about their questions or concerns they have regarding their own insurance.

Town hall

On Thursday, June 5, Pat Harvey will host a panel of experts and consumer advocates on KCAL News and CBS News Los Angeles from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., where they will discuss the ongoing changes in the insurance industry and how residents can best adapt.

Do you have a story or concern?

We want to hear from you. Feel free to share any of your own insurance-related stories or concerns as we continue our Insurance Takeover. Please fill out the form below, and we may read your question or experience on air.