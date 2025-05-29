Watch CBS News
KCAL Cares

KCAL Insurance Week: We've Got You Covered

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

From June 2 to June 6, KCAL News is focusing on helping Californians wade through the ever-evolving landscape of homeowner's and renter's insurance, highlighting a number of helpful tips from experts who can help people answer questions on their insurance needs. 

Throughout the week, Julie Watts and Kristine Lazar will introduce a number of stories that highlight how Californians were impacted by the industry's changes, what they did to solve those problems and how CBS News helped. For extensive coverage of our entire coverage, visit the Insurance Takeover Headquarters

The week-long Insurance Takeover is the latest initiative from KCAL Cares, which looks to help people as they adjust to life in the wake of the devastating wildfires in January

Phone bank

On Tuesday, June 3, KCAL News is hosting a phone bank from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., where people can call and speak with experts about their questions or concerns they have regarding their own insurance.  

Town hall

On Thursday, June 5, Pat Harvey will host a panel of experts and consumer advocates on KCAL News and CBS News Los Angeles from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., where they will discuss the ongoing changes in the insurance industry and how residents can best adapt. 

Do you have a story or concern?

We want to hear from you. Feel free to share any of your own insurance-related stories or concerns as we continue our Insurance Takeover. Please fill out the form below, and we may read your question or experience on air.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.