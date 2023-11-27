Judge Jeff Mathis: Java with Jamie

KCAL News anchor Jamie Yuccas sat down with Judge Greg Mathis to talk about his journey from growing up as a troubled teen in Detroit to a successful judge on national TV.

Judge Greg Mathis is known for his no-nonsense approach in the courtroom as he helps people navigate difficult circumstances.

The former Detroit-area district court judge started his reality TV show in 1999, making him the longest running black male TV host and second longest reigning arbitrator in courtroom tv history.

When Judge Mathis was growing up on the streets of Detroit, he never thought he was going to be a judge.

"I was troubled in my youth. I grew up in the toughest housing projects in Detroit," said Mathis. He said he was raised by his single mother who passed away when he was a teenager.

He was able to overcome many obstacles by educating himself and that's why he opened the Mathis Community Center in Detroit, which helps thousands of young adults and ex-offenders' get back onto their feet.