Judge Greg Mathis: Java with Jamie

KCAL News anchor Jamie Yuccas sat down with Judge Greg Mathis to talk about his journey from growing up as a troubled teen in Detroit to a successful judge on national TV.

Judge Mathis is known for his no-nonsense approach in the courtroom as he helps people navigate difficult circumstances.

The former Detroit-area district court judge started his reality TV show in 1999, making him the longest-running Black male TV host and second longest-reigning arbitrator in courtroom tv history.

When Judge Mathis was growing up on the streets of Detroit, he never thought he was going to be a judge.

"I was troubled in my youth. I grew up in the toughest housing projects in Detroit," said Mathis. He said he was raised by his single mother who passed away when he was a teenager.

He was able to overcome many obstacles by educating himself and that's why he opened the Mathis Community Center in Detroit, which helps thousands of young adults and ex-offenders get back onto their feet.