Jose Cuervo tequila plant explosion, fire in Mexico kill at least 5 workers

Tequila brand seeks to transform industry Meet the businesswoman trying to transform the way people drink tequila 07:40

An explosion and fire at a factory that makes Jose Cuervo tequila in Mexico killed at least five people Tuesday, local authorities said.

"So far the deaths of five people are confirmed, workers of the company," the civil protection unit in the western state of Jalisco said in a statement.

Two others were injured, one seriously, the statement added.

A fire burns following an explosion at a Jose Cuervo tequila plant in Tequila, Jalisco state, Mexico on July 23, 2024 in this screengrab from social media video. JAL Civil Protection via X / Handout via REUTERS

The cause of the blast in the municipality of Tequila wasn't known, but the company said it happened during maintenance work.

It impacted four 57,850-gallon tequila vats, two of which collapsed, said Victor Hugo Roldan, state director of civil protection.

"The Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences is already here to do their expert report," he told journalists.

Footage from a municipal security camera shows one of the containers flying meters into the air after the explosion, which caused a fire that was brought under control hours later.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. at the distillery, known as La Rojena.

Fifty firefighters attended the scene, in addition to the firm's internal civil protection team, authorities said.

Nearby residents were evacuated temporarily but were allowed to return to their homes after a few hours. The electricity supply was briefly cut as a safety measure.

The town of Tequila is some 375 miles northwest of Mexico City, between the Pacific coast and Guadalajara, Mexico's second biggest city.